    NAVFAC Southwest Military and Civilian Personnel Volunteer to Help Neighbors In Need [Image 1 of 3]

    NAVFAC Southwest Military and Civilian Personnel Volunteer to Help Neighbors In Need

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Katie Cadiao 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    NAVFAC Southwest members were involved in the food preparation of Father
    Joe's scheduled special Thanksgiving meal for 2023 as well as assisting
    Father Joe's Villiages' kitchen staff in ensuring neighbors in-need received
    three proper meals that day.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 18:40
    Photo ID: 8137064
    VIRIN: 231120-N-PG482-1002
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 6.48 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Southwest Military and Civilian Personnel Volunteer to Help Neighbors In Need [Image 3 of 3], by Katie Cadiao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC Southwest

