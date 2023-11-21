NAVFAC Southwest Military and Civilian Personnel Volunteer to Help Neighbors In Need

Photo By Katie Cadiao | NAVFAC Southwest members were involved in the food preparation of Father Joe's...... read more read more Photo By Katie Cadiao | NAVFAC Southwest members were involved in the food preparation of Father Joe's scheduled special Thanksgiving meal for 2023 as well as assisting Father Joe's Villiages' kitchen staff in ensuring neighbors in-need received three proper meals that day. see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest military and civilian personnel volunteered at Father Joe’s Villages Nov. 20 in San Diego by joining Father Joe’s Villages’ Food Services Team in providing vital nutritious meals to neighbors in need.



NAVFAC Southwest members were involved in the food preparation of Father Joe's scheduled special Thanksgiving meal for 2023 as well as assisting Father Joe's Villages kitchen staff in ensuring neighbors in-need received three proper meals that day.



Volunteers in the Father Joe’s Villages Neighbors Helping Neighbors program utilize their talents in various programs, including preparing and serving meals, assisting in Therapeutic Childcare, being a Residential Aide, and much more. Father Joe's Villiages welcomes all types of volunteers and groups, individuals, families, religious organizations, community groups, military groups, corporations, local businesses, and more.



Established in 1950 to serve San Diegans experiencing homelessness and

poverty, Father Joe’s Villages has grown to include a comprehensive campus and scattered-site programs that house more than 2,000 people nightly.



NAVFAC Southwest supports planning, design, construction, real estate,

environmental and public works for U.S Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and other supported federal agencies in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado.