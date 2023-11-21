NAVFAC Southwest members were involved in the food preparation of Father
Joe's scheduled special Thanksgiving meal for 2023 as well as assisting
Father Joe's Villiages' kitchen staff in ensuring neighbors in-need received
three proper meals that day.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2023 18:40
|Photo ID:
|8137066
|VIRIN:
|231120-N-PG482-1003
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|6.43 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Southwest Military and Civilian Personnel Volunteer to Help Neighbors In Need [Image 3 of 3], by Katie Cadiao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Southwest Military and Civilian Personnel Volunteer to Help Neighbors In Need
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT