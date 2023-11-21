Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Carson Culinary Specialist prepare Holiday meals [Image 1 of 2]

    Fort Carson Culinary Specialist prepare Holiday meals

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Jordyn McCulley 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. – From left, Sgt. Marissa Rivera, Pfc. Pedro Cortes and Spc. Fabian Marshall, all culinary specialists with the 4th Infantry Division, slice turkeys at the Fort Carson Culinary Academy kitchen Nov. 22, 2023, as they prepare holiday meals for the local community. Soldier volunteers began Nov. 19 preparing the meal that includes approximately 300 turkeys, 20 cases of green beans and vegetables, eight cases of stuffing and eight cases of instant mashed potatoes that were donated to the Colorado Springs Salvation Army by local organizations. The meals will be served on Thanksgiving at the Salvation Army locations in Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs and Woodland Park.

