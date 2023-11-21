FORT CARSON, Colo. – From left, Sgt. Marissa Rivera, Pfc. Pedro Cortes and Spc. Fabian Marshall, all culinary specialists with the 4th Infantry Division, slice turkeys at the Fort Carson Culinary Academy kitchen Nov. 22, 2023, as they prepare holiday meals for the local community. Soldier volunteers began Nov. 19 preparing the meal that includes approximately 300 turkeys, 20 cases of green beans and vegetables, eight cases of stuffing and eight cases of instant mashed potatoes that were donated to the Colorado Springs Salvation Army by local organizations. The meals will be served on Thanksgiving at the Salvation Army locations in Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs and Woodland Park.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 16:54 Photo ID: 8136965 VIRIN: 231122-A-PL044-2683 Resolution: 5408x3229 Size: 3.14 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Carson Culinary Specialist prepare Holiday meals [Image 2 of 2], by Jordyn McCulley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.