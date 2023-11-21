Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Carson Culinary Specialist prepares for Holiday Meals [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Carson Culinary Specialist prepares for Holiday Meals

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Jordyn McCulley 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. – Sgt. Marissa Rivera, 4th Infantry Division culinary specialist, slices a turkey Nov. 22, 2023, at the Fort Carson Culinary Academy kitchen. Soldier volunteers began Nov. 19 preparing the holiday meal that includes approximately 300 turkeys, 20 cases of green beans and vegetables, eight cases of stuffing and eight cases of instant mashed potatoes that were donated to the Colorado Springs Salvation Army by local organizations. The meals will be served on Thanksgiving at the Salvation Army locations in Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs and Woodland Park.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 16:54
    Photo ID: 8136966
    VIRIN: 231122-A-PL044-8741
    Resolution: 4286x3600
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Carson Culinary Specialist prepares for Holiday Meals [Image 2 of 2], by Jordyn McCulley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Carson Culinary Specialist prepare Holiday meals
    Fort Carson Culinary Specialist prepares for Holiday Meals

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    Thanksgiving Meals
    Culinary Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT