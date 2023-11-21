Fort Carson Culinary Specialist prepares for Holiday Meals

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Sgt. Marissa Rivera, 4th Infantry Division culinary specialist, slices a turkey Nov. 22, 2023, at the Fort Carson Culinary Academy kitchen. Soldier volunteers began Nov. 19 preparing the holiday meal that includes approximately 300 turkeys, 20 cases of green beans and vegetables, eight cases of stuffing and eight cases of instant mashed potatoes that were donated to the Colorado Springs Salvation Army by local organizations. The meals will be served on Thanksgiving at the Salvation Army locations in Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs and Woodland Park.
