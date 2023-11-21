Harpers Ferry, Boxer ARG Conduct Live-fire Exercise Underway

U.S. Navy Lt. Haydee Perez, the anti-terrorism officer assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), speaks to Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, before a live-fire exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 6, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

Date Taken: 11.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN