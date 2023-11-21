U.S. Sailors fire a Mark 38 25mm machine gun aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), at a waterborne target in the Pacific Ocean during a live-fire exercise, Nov. 6, 2023. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 15:16 Photo ID: 8136769 VIRIN: 231106-M-HY848-1081 Resolution: 6076x3418 Size: 1.8 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Harpers Ferry, Boxer ARG Conduct Live-fire Exercise Underway [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.