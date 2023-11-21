U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), right, and amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), transit in formation during a live-fire exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 6, 2023. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 15:16 Photo ID: 8136767 VIRIN: 231106-M-HY848-1024 Resolution: 5529x3688 Size: 3.38 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Harpers Ferry, Boxer ARG Conduct Live-fire Exercise Underway [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.