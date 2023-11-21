Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Harpers Ferry, Boxer ARG Conduct Live-fire Exercise Underway [Image 2 of 5]

    Harpers Ferry, Boxer ARG Conduct Live-fire Exercise Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), right, and amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), transit in formation during a live-fire exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 6, 2023. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    This work, Harpers Ferry, Boxer ARG Conduct Live-fire Exercise Underway [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

