    Marines, Navy Conduct Vehicle and Well Deck Ops Aboard Harpers Ferry [Image 3 of 3]

    Marines, Navy Conduct Vehicle and Well Deck Ops Aboard Harpers Ferry

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Senior Chief Petty Officer Francis Padilla, left, a native of San Diego, California, and Lt. j.g. Dominique Maisonet, ship’s boatswain, a native of Crestview, Florida, both assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), direct a landing craft from Assault Craft Unit 1 as it debarks the Harpers Ferry in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 5, 2023. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

