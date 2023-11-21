U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Senior Chief Petty Officer Francis Padilla, left, a native of San Diego, California, and Lt. j.g. Dominique Maisonet, ship’s boatswain, a native of Crestview, Florida, both assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), direct a landing craft from Assault Craft Unit 1 as it debarks the Harpers Ferry in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 5, 2023. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 13:23 Photo ID: 8136460 VIRIN: 231105-M-HY848-1032 Resolution: 7358x4908 Size: 10.51 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines, Navy Conduct Vehicle and Well Deck Ops Aboard Harpers Ferry [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.