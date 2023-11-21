Marines, Navy Conduct Vehicle and Well Deck Ops Aboard Harpers Ferry

U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, review routine vehicle maintenance and inspection results aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 4, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

