Marines, Navy Conduct Vehicle and Well Deck Ops Aboard Harpers Ferry

U.S. Navy landing craft attached to Assault Craft Unit 1 debarks the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 5, 2023. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 13:23 Photo ID: 8136459 VIRIN: 231105-M-HY848-1036 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 6.83 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN