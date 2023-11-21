Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sgt. Danny Gregory retires after more than 40 years in the military [Image 4 of 5]

    Chief Master Sgt. Danny Gregory retires after more than 40 years in the military

    LOUSVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 123rd Airlift Wing Color Guard presents the colors during the retirement ceremony of Chief Master Sgt. Danny Gregory at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 9, 2023. Gregory retired as the senior enlisted leader of the 165th Airlift Squadron’s Flight Engineer Section after more than 40 years in the military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

    This work, Chief Master Sgt. Danny Gregory retires after more than 40 years in the military [Image 5 of 5], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Gregory concludes four decades of military service

    Kentucky National Guard
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    165th Airlift Squadron
    Chief Master Sgt. Danny Gregory

