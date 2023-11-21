Chief Master Sgt. Danny Gregory, left, senior enlisted leader of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 165th Airlift Squadron Flight Engineer Section, receives a plaque from Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Fox, chief enlisted leader of the 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, at Gregory’s retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 9, 2023. Gregory retired from the 123rd Airlift Wing after more than 40 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 11:44 Photo ID: 8136137 VIRIN: 230909-Z-JU667-1304 Resolution: 2400x1602 Size: 2.73 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gregory retires after 40 years of service [Image 5 of 5], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.