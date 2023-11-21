Chief Master Sgt. Danny Gregory retires after more than 40 years in the military

Lt. Col Randall Hood, left, deputy commander of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Operations Group, presents a Kentucky Distinguished Service Medal to Chief Master Sgt. Danny Gregory, senior enlisted leader of the 165th Airlift Squadron’s Flight Engineer Section, during Gregory’s retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 9, 2023. Gregory retired from the 123rd Airlift Wing after more than 40 years in the military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

