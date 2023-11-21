OC-ALC celebrates energy management excellence

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Employees of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex celebrate their recertification in the International Organization for Standard’s 50001 certification for energy management systems during a ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 31, 2023. Since 2015, the OC-ALC has reduced their energy consumption by over 30% and saved the Air Force an estimated $8.3 million a year in energy costs. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Carter Denton)

Date Taken: 10.31.2023