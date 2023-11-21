OC-ALC celebrates energy management excellence

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MIDWEST CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Carter Denton 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Employees of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex celebrate their recertification in the International Organization for Standard’s 50001 certification for energy management systems during a ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 31, 2023. Since 2015, the OC-ALC has reduced their energy consumption by over 30% and saved the Air Force an estimated $8.3 million a year in energy costs. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Carter Denton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TAGS

    Energy Savings Performance Contract
    OC-ALC
    76th Maintenance Support Group
    ISO 50001

