TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Alan VanWagoner, right, service manager at Honeywell International, and Brian Collins, technical resource manager at Honeywell International, present a sculpture to Col. Jeffrey Anderson, the deputy commander of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, in recognition of the OC-ALC’s recertification in the International Organization for Standard’s 50001 certification for energy management systems at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 31, 2023. In 2017, the OC-ALC became the first U.S. government organization to be certified to ISO 50001 and has been recertified twice since. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Carter Denton)
OC-ALC celebrates energy management excellence
