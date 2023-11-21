TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Alan VanWagoner, right, service manager at Honeywell International, and Brian Collins, technical resource manager at Honeywell International, present a sculpture to Col. Jeffrey Anderson, the deputy commander of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, in recognition of the OC-ALC’s recertification in the International Organization for Standard’s 50001 certification for energy management systems at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 31, 2023. In 2017, the OC-ALC became the first U.S. government organization to be certified to ISO 50001 and has been recertified twice since. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Carter Denton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 11:14 Photo ID: 8136071 VIRIN: 231031-F-EX228-1010 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.03 MB Location: MIDWEST CITY, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OC-ALC celebrates energy management excellence [Image 3 of 3], by Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.