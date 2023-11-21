Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMSC Visits USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) [Image 3 of 5]

    COMSC Visits USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.0878

    Photo by Ryan Carter 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Norfolk, Virginia (November 20, 2023) - Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, Commander, United States Navy's Military Sealift Command, visits USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) for a tour of the ship at Naval Station Norfolk, Va., November 20, 2023. During the tour, Sobeck met with civil service mariners and familiarized himself with the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)

    Date Taken: 11.22.0878
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 09:34
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    MSC
    USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201)
    Military Sealift Command
    Ship Tour

