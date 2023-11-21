COMSC Visits USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201)

Norfolk, Virginia (November 20, 2023) - Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, Commander, United States Navy's Military Sealift Command, visits USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) for a tour of the ship at Naval Station Norfolk, Va., November 20, 2023. During the tour, Sobeck met with civil service mariners and familiarized himself with the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)

