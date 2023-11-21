Jordan Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Multinational Maritime Training Task Force

231122-N-VO134-1033 MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 22, 2023) U.S. Navy Capt. Oliver Herion, outgoing commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 154, delivers remarks during a change-of-command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Nov. 22. CTF 154 conducts multinational maritime training at locations across the Middle East, enabling more CMF partner-nations to participate in training opportunities without ships or aircraft, particularly during courses that are facilitated ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

