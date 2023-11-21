Jordan Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Multinational Maritime Training Task Force

231122-N-VO134-1008 MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 22, 2023) From left to right, U.S. Navy Capt. Oliver Herion, outgoing commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 154, UK Royal Navy Commodore Philip Dennis, deputy commander of Combined Maritime Forces, and Royal Jordanian Naval Force Capt. Ayman Salem Alnaimat, incoming commander of CTF 154, render honors during a change-of-command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Nov. 22. CTF 154 conducts multinational maritime training at locations across the Middle East, enabling more CMF partner-nations to participate in training opportunities without ships or aircraft, particularly during courses that are facilitated ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

