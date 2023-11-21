Jordan Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Multinational Maritime Training Task Force

MANAMA, Bahrain – The Royal Jordanian Naval Force assumed command of a multinational maritime training task force during a change-of-command ceremony Nov. 22 at the U.S. Navy base here.



U.S. Navy Capt. Oliver Herion turned over command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 154 to RJNF Capt. Ayman Salem Alnaimat. CTF 154 was established this past May, and is one of five operational task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, a multi-national naval partnership of 38 nations, which promotes security, stability and prosperity across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters, encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.



During Herion’s tenure, CTF 154 completed nearly 30 training serials across three major training events: Compass Rose in Bahrain; Southern Readiness in the Seychelles, and Northern Readiness in Jordan. This is in addition to numerous key partner engagements and working alongside other maritime organizations, such as the European Union Naval Force.



“Being CMF’s newest task force, we hit the ground running with CTF 154 to deliver maritime security enhancement training to and with partners” said Herion, who also commands Task Force 56, expeditionary combat forces, under U.S. Naval Forces Central Command. “Through CTF 154, we truly are better, stronger and ready together to deter and counter unlawful activity from non-state actors.”



CTF 154 conducts multinational maritime training at locations across the Middle East, enabling more CMF partner-nations to participate in training opportunities without ships or aircraft, particularly during courses that are facilitated ashore. It organizes training events around five core areas: maritime awareness, maritime law, maritime interdiction, maritime rescue and assistance, and leadership development. Each training opportunity is tailored to meet partner requests ranging from basic to advanced levels. CTF 154’s core staff consists of members from Canada, Egypt, Jordan, Seychelles, Türkiye, and the United States.



Alnaimat recently completed a tour at the Royal Command & Staff College. He previously served as the intelligence officer in CTF 152, and as a planning staff officer for CMF. He has also commanded the Combat Boat Group.



“I look forward to continue the CTF 154 mission and expand our information sharing among our partner nations,” Alnaimat said. “Our shared mission between countries proves that no one nation can do it alone.”



Combined Maritime Forces, headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world, with 38 nations committed to upholding the international rules-based order at sea.



CMF’s other task forces include CTF 150 that focuses on maritime security in the Gulf of Oman and Indian Ocean; CTF 151, which leads regional counter-piracy efforts; CTF 152, dedicated to maritime security in the Arabian Gulf; and CTF 153 in the Red Sea.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 07:41 Story ID: 458401 Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jordan Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Multinational Maritime Training Task Force, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.