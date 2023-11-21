Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Mark Mosher 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    231122-N-YC555-1009 MANAMA, Bahrain (November 22, 2023) NSA Bahrain Command Master Chief Karl Critides qualifies on various weapons at the NSA Bahrain small arms range, Nov. 22. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mark Mosher/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 07:21
    VIRIN: 231122-N-YC555-1009
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 231122-N-YC555-1009 [Image 8 of 8], by Mark Mosher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSA Bahrain

