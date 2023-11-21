231122-N-FB203-1623 MANAMA, Bahrain (November 22, 2023) NSA Bahrain Commanding Officer Capt. Zacariah Aperauch, Executive Officer Cmdr. Jimmy Harmon, and Command Master Chief Karl Critides qualify on various weapons at the NSA Bahrain small arms range, Nov. 22. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Gallagher/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 07:21 Photo ID: 8135618 VIRIN: 231122-N-FB203-1623 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 0 B Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 231122-N-FB203-1623 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Sean Gallagher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.