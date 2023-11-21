Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    231122-N-FB203-1570 [Image 4 of 8]

    231122-N-FB203-1570

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Gallagher 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    231122-N-FB203-1570 MANAMA, Bahrain (November 22, 2023) NSA Bahrain Executive Officer Cmdr. Jimmy Harmon qualifies on various weapons at the NSA Bahrain small arms range, Nov. 22. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Gallagher/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 07:21
    Photo ID: 8135616
    VIRIN: 231122-N-FB203-1570
    Resolution: 3916x2797
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    NSA Bahrain

