U.S. Marine Corps Col. Peter Eltringham, left, commanding officer of 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, gives closing remarks alongside Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Shinichi Aoki, commanding general of 8th Division, Western Army, while participating in a closing ceremony during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at Hijyudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, Oct. 31, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 22:31
|Photo ID:
|8135304
|VIRIN:
|231031-M-YW540-1073
|Resolution:
|7454x4972
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|HIJYUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | Closing Ceremony on Hijyudai [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Paley Fenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
