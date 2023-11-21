Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | Closing Ceremony on Hijyudai

U.S. service members receive awards from Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Shinichi Aoki, commanding general of 8th Division, Western Army, while participating in a closing ceremony during field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at Hijyudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, Oct. 31, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner)

