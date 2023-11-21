Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | Closing Ceremony on Hijyudai [Image 16 of 19]

    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | Closing Ceremony on Hijyudai

    HIJYUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Shinichi Aoki, right, commanding general of 8th Division, Western Army, gifts a commemorative plaque to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Peter Eltringham, commanding officer of 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, while participating in a closing ceremony during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at Hijyudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, Oct. 31, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel.  (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner)

