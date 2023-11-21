Six U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 3rd Wing line up before takeoff during flight operations at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov 21., 2023. The F-22 Raptor is a critical component of the Global Strike Task Force, and is designed to project dominance rapidly and at a great distance to defeat threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 20:55
|Photo ID:
|8135277
|VIRIN:
|231121-F-HY271-1000
|Resolution:
|7138x4759
|Size:
|7.5 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Wing F-22 Raptors take off from JBER [Image 7 of 7], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
