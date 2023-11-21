Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Wing F-22 Raptors take off from JBER [Image 5 of 7]

    3rd Wing F-22 Raptors take off from JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing takes off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov 21., 2023. The F-22 Raptor is a critical component of the Global Strike Task Force, and is designed to project dominance rapidly and at a great distance to defeat threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 20:55
    Photo ID: 8135278
    VIRIN: 231121-F-HY271-1004
    Resolution: 5150x3433
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    This work, 3rd Wing F-22 Raptors take off from JBER [Image 7 of 7], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    F-22 Raptor
    Arctic Strategy
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM
    AFWN

