    Flight operations over JBER [Image 3 of 7]

    Flight operations over JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III operated by the 3rd Wing takes off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov 21., 2023. The 3rd Wing is the largest and principal unit within the 11th Air Force. A composite organization, it provides air supremacy, surveillance, worldwide airlift, and agile combat support forces to project power and reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 20:55
    Photo ID: 8135275
    VIRIN: 231121-F-HY271-1009
    Resolution: 6066x4044
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight operations over JBER [Image 7 of 7], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    F-22 Raptor
    Arctic Strategy
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM
    AFWN

