A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III operated by the 3rd Wing takes off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov 21., 2023. The 3rd Wing is the largest and principal unit within the 11th Air Force. A composite organization, it provides air supremacy, surveillance, worldwide airlift, and agile combat support forces to project power and reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 20:55
|Photo ID:
|8135275
|VIRIN:
|231121-F-HY271-1009
|Resolution:
|6066x4044
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight operations over JBER [Image 7 of 7], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT