Flight operations over JBER

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III operated by the 3rd Wing takes off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov 21., 2023. The 3rd Wing is the largest and principal unit within the 11th Air Force. A composite organization, it provides air supremacy, surveillance, worldwide airlift, and agile combat support forces to project power and reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

