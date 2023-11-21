Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th ANGLICO & JGSDF l Bilateral joint terminal attack controller training [Image 9 of 15]

    IRISUNA ISLAND, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Cpl. William Wallace 

    III MEF Information Group     

    A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force AH-64D Apache helicopter participates in joint terminal attack controller training at Irisuna Island, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 14, 2023. The training tested U.S. and Japanese service members’ ability to enhance and sustain tactics and procedures for terminal control of fires. 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company provides the Marine Air Ground Task Force Commander with a liaison capability to plan, coordinate, employ, and conduct terminal control of fires in support of joint, allied, and coalition forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William Wallace)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 21:17
    Photo ID: 8135264
    VIRIN: 231114-M-BL979-1448
    Resolution: 4490x2993
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: IRISUNA ISLAND, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

