Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with Fire Leading Company, Field Artillery Battalion, Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, direct a JGSDF AH-64D Apache helicopter during joint terminal attack controller training at Irisuna Island, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 14, 2023. The training tested U.S. and Japanese service members’ ability to enhance and sustain tactics and procedures for terminal control of fires. 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company provides the Marine Air Ground Task Force Commander with a liaison capability to plan, coordinate, employ, and conduct terminal control of fires in support of joint, allied, and coalition forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William Wallace)

