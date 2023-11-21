Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Shingo Nashinoki, commanding general of Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, observes practice targets during joint terminal attack controller training at Irisuna Island, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 15, 2023. The training tested U.S. and Japanese service members’ ability to enhance and sustain tactics and procedures for terminal control of fires. 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company provides the Marine Air Ground Task Force Commander with a liaison capability to plan, coordinate, employ, and conduct terminal control of fires in support of joint, allied, and coalition forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William Wallace)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 21:12 Photo ID: 8135270 VIRIN: 231115-M-BL979-1707 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.02 MB Location: IRISUNA ISLAND, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5th ANGLICO & JGSDF l Bilateral joint terminal attack controller training [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl William Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.