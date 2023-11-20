Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    62nd MED Soldiers Gather for Spiritual Fitness Thanksgiving Luncheon [Image 9 of 11]

    62nd MED Soldiers Gather for Spiritual Fitness Thanksgiving Luncheon

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.1492

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer 

    593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Sgt. First Class Phillip Posey, a Soldier assigned to the 56th Multifunctional Medical, represents the Norse Pagan religion while offering a prayer for Leaders Soldiers, Families and Civilians during the 62nd Medical Brigade Thanksgiving Prayer Luncheon, November 21, 2023, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA. Soldiers representing seven religions offered prayers and read sacred texts during the event. Spirituality is emphasized in the Army’s new Holistic Health and Fitness approach to overall Soldier readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.1492
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 18:52
    Photo ID: 8135132
    VIRIN: 231121-A-HL390-1502
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 62nd MED Soldiers Gather for Spiritual Fitness Thanksgiving Luncheon [Image 11 of 11], by SFC P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    62nd MED Soldiers Gather for Spiritual Fitness Thanksgiving Luncheon
    62nd MED Soldiers Gather for Spiritual Fitness Thanksgiving Luncheon
    62nd MED Soldiers Gather for Spiritual Fitness Thanksgiving Luncheon
    62nd MED Soldiers Gather for Spiritual Fitness Thanksgiving Luncheon
    62nd MED Soldiers Gather for Spiritual Fitness Thanksgiving Luncheon
    62nd MED Soldiers Gather for Spiritual Fitness Thanksgiving Luncheon
    62nd MED Soldiers Gather for Spiritual Fitness Thanksgiving Luncheon
    62nd MED Soldiers Gather for Spiritual Fitness Thanksgiving Luncheon
    62nd MED Soldiers Gather for Spiritual Fitness Thanksgiving Luncheon
    62nd MED Soldiers Gather for Spiritual Fitness Thanksgiving Luncheon
    62nd MED Soldiers Gather for Spiritual Fitness Thanksgiving Luncheon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Unit ministry team
    Thanksgiving
    chaplain
    luncheon
    spiritual fitness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT