Soldiers assigned to the 62nd Medical Brigade, 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, gather at the American Lake Conference Center for the 62nd MED Thanksgiving Prayer Luncheon held by the unit ministry team, November 21, 2023, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA. Soldiers representing seven religions offered prayers and read sacred texts during the event. Spirituality is emphasized in the Army’s new Holistic Health and Fitness approach to overall Soldier readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 18:52 Photo ID: 8135129 VIRIN: 231121-A-HL390-1387 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.12 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 62nd MED Soldiers Gather for Spiritual Fitness Thanksgiving Luncheon [Image 11 of 11], by SFC P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.