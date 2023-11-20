62nd MED Soldiers Gather for Spiritual Fitness Thanksgiving Luncheon

Sgt. First Class Nichaya Srisark, a Soldier assigned to the 56th Multifunctional Medical, represents the Buddhist religion while reading a sacred text during the 62nd Medical Brigade Thanksgiving Prayer Luncheon, November 21, 2023, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA. Soldiers representing seven religions offered prayers and read sacred texts during the event. Spirituality is emphasized in the Army’s new Holistic Health and Fitness approach to overall Soldier readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer)

