    Warfighters [Image 7 of 8]

    Warfighters

    WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Corporal Matthew J. Zawisky, rifleman, Guard Company, Marine Barracks Washington, engages targets during a squad-level attack at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Nov 13, 2023. The Marines rehearsed for a live-fire stagnant squad-level attack, with heavy equipment employment and executed live-fire drills afterwards. They employed the M4, M320 grenade launcher, M72 light anti-armor weapon, and the AT4-CS confined space light anti-tank weapon systems. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

    This work, Warfighters [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

