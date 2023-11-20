Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warfighters [Image 1 of 8]

    Warfighters

    WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Lance Corporal Chellquan D. Hartman, rifleman, Guard Company, Marine Barracks Washington, fires the M72 light anti-armor weapon during a squad-level attack at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Nov 13, 2023. The Marines rehearsed for a live-fire stagnant squad-level attack, with heavy equipment employment and executed live-fire drills afterwards. They employed the M4, M320 grenade launcher, M72 light anti-armor weapon, and the AT4-CS confined space light anti-tank weapon systems. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 15:23
    Photo ID: 8134690
    VIRIN: 231114-M-DT244-1051
    Resolution: 977x661
    Size: 571.08 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., US
    This work, Warfighters [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th & I
    MBW

