Warfighters

Marines with Guard Company, Marine Barracks Washington, engage targets during a squad-level attack at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Nov 13, 2023. The Marines rehearsed for a live-fire stagnant squad-level attack, with heavy equipment employment and executed live-fire drills afterwards. They employed the M4, M320 grenade launcher, M72 light anti-armor weapon, and the AT4-CS confined space light anti-tank weapon systems. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

