Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boots on the Ground, Beyond the Fence: Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 2 of 2]

    Boots on the Ground, Beyond the Fence: Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Jena Calvitti 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Located in the heart of the Pacific, Hickam Beach at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, has been under threat due to growing amounts of pollution. To preserve the base’s beach, the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron has initiated a concentrated effort to clean up harmful waste and protect marine life.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 13:39
    Photo ID: 8134304
    VIRIN: 231121-G-LQ040-1113
    Resolution: 9504x5344
    Size: 46.78 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boots on the Ground, Beyond the Fence: Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 2 of 2], by Jena Calvitti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boots on the Ground, Beyond the Fence: Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Boots on the Ground, Beyond the Fence: Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Boots on the Ground, Beyond the Fence: Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    CES
    USAFCE
    647th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Air Force Civil Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT