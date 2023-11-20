Located in the heart of the Pacific, Hickam Beach at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, has been under threat due to growing amounts of pollution. To preserve the base’s beach, the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron has initiated a concentrated effort to clean up harmful waste and protect marine life.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 13:39 Photo ID: 8134303 VIRIN: 231121-G-LQ040-1112 Resolution: 9504x5344 Size: 25.22 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boots on the Ground, Beyond the Fence: Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 2 of 2], by Jena Calvitti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.