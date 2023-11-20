Boots on the Ground, Beyond the Fence: Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Photo By Jena Calvitti | Located in the heart of the Pacific, Hickam Beach at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam,...... read more read more Photo By Jena Calvitti | Located in the heart of the Pacific, Hickam Beach at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, has been under threat due to growing amounts of pollution. To preserve the base’s beach, the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron has initiated a concentrated effort to clean up harmful waste and protect marine life. see less | View Image Page

Located in the heart of the Pacific, Hickam Beach at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the perfect spot for military families to gather for a moment of relaxation. In recent years, the pristine oasis of Hickam Beach has been under threat due to growing amounts of pollution. To preserve the base’s beach, the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron has initiated a concentrated effort to clean up harmful waste and protect marine life.



The squadron has been working on a collaborative effort with the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command to help preserve the beach’s ecosystem. The clean-up process begins with a survey of the beach to identify the most polluted areas and the types of waste. The findings from the survey guide clean-up strategy, ensuring resources are being effectively utilized.



The team at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is not only cleaning up the beach but is also studying impacts of pollution on the local ecosystem and marine life. NAVFAC researchers collect data on the health of marine species and changes in the beach’s physical characteristics.



“This research is crucial in understanding the extent of the problem and informing future conservation efforts,” said Senior Master Sgt. Craig S. Stawicki, Deputy Assistant Public Works Officer.



The efforts established by the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron and NAVFAC have helped the Hickam Beach regain its natural charm and show positive signs of recovery in the marine ecosystem. Restoration of the beach has included stabilizing rock walls where waves crash to help prevent erosion, protecting against storms, and providing habitats for local wildlife.



The progress made by the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron has served as a beacon of hope and model for other coastal areas. Commitment, collaboration, and a comprehensive approach can restore and protect our marine ecosystem.



“As civil engineers, we have a crucial role in these efforts," said Stawicki. "We do everything from planning and executing clean-up operations, to designing sustainable waste management systems and infrastructure that minimize pollution.”



The 647th Civil Engineer Squadron and NAVFAC are ensuring a cleaner, healthier future for Hickam Beach and the future of marine life.