Staff Sgt. Christopher Fisher, 21st Security Forces Squadron defender, removes his rifle from the back of a vehicle during a training scenario July 17, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. Fisher and his team responded to a simulated aircraft hijacking situation on the flight line during a joint exercise between the 302nd Airlift Wing and Space Base Delta 1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|07.17.2023
|11.21.2023 13:42
|8134294
|230717-F-ZJ473-1011
|6090x4060
|3.43 MB
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|1
|0
302nd Airlift Wing and Peterson Space Force Base Exercise
