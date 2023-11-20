302nd Airlift Wing and Peterson Space Force Base Exercise

Staff Sgt. Christopher Fisher, 21st Security Forces Squadron defender, removes his rifle from the back of a vehicle during a training scenario July 17, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. Fisher and his team responded to a simulated aircraft hijacking situation on the flight line during a joint exercise between the 302nd Airlift Wing and Space Base Delta 1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

