    302nd Airlift Wing and Peterson Space Force Base Exercise [Image 12 of 12]

    302nd Airlift Wing and Peterson Space Force Base Exercise

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Christopher Fisher, 21st Security Forces Squadron defender, removes his rifle from the back of a vehicle during a training scenario July 17, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. Fisher and his team responded to a simulated aircraft hijacking situation on the flight line during a joint exercise between the 302nd Airlift Wing and Space Base Delta 1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 13:42
    Photo ID: 8134294
    VIRIN: 230717-F-ZJ473-1011
    Resolution: 6090x4060
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    302nd Airlift Wing and Peterson Space Force Base Exercise

    exercise
    maintenance
    c130
    EOD
    training
    hijacking

