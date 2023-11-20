Staff Sgt. Ryan Chartrand, 21st Security Forces Squadron defender, places handcuffs on Master Sgt. James Romero, 302nd Maintenance Squadron propulsion flight chief during a training exercise July 17, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. Romero acted as an aircraft hijacker during a simulated training scenario evaluating the response of various teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 13:42
|Photo ID:
|8134293
|VIRIN:
|230717-F-ZJ473-1014
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.02 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 302nd Airlift Wing and Peterson Space Force Base Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
302nd Airlift Wing and Peterson Space Force Base Exercise
