302nd Airlift Wing and Peterson Space Force Base Exercise

302nd Airlift Wing and Peterson Space Force Base Airmen conduct an exercise on the flight line using a 302 AW C-130 aircraft July 17, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The scenario was designed to test the response of various teams in the event of an aircraft hijacking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

