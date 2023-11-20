U.S. Army Lt. Col. Colby Krug, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, places canned food donations in collection barrels at the FeedMore WNY food bank in Buffalo, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2023. In an effort to be a good neighbor to the community, the USACE Buffalo District Employee Recreation Association collected more than 250 pounds of food to donate during a Thanksgiving food drive. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 11:53
|Photo ID:
|8134010
|VIRIN:
|231121-A-HB296-1029
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.2 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Buffalo District ERA delivers food drive donations [Image 12 of 12], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT