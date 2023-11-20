USACE Buffalo District ERA delivers food drive donations

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Colby Krug, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, places canned food donations in collection barrels at the FeedMore WNY food bank in Buffalo, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2023. In an effort to be a good neighbor to the community, the USACE Buffalo District Employee Recreation Association collected more than 250 pounds of food to donate during a Thanksgiving food drive. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

