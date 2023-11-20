Kyle Dillman, volunteer manager at FeedMore WNY, explains the food bank’s operation to employees from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District during a facility tour in Buffalo, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2023. In an effort to be a good neighbor to the community, the USACE Buffalo District Employee Recreation Association collected more than 250 pounds of food to donate during a Thanksgiving food drive. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 11:53
|Photo ID:
|8134005
|VIRIN:
|231121-A-HB296-1002
|Resolution:
|4000x2252
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Buffalo District ERA delivers food drive donations [Image 12 of 12], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
