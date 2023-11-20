Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Buffalo District ERA delivers food drive donations [Image 6 of 12]

    USACE Buffalo District ERA delivers food drive donations

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Diane Gilbert, a management support specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, fills out a donation receipt at the FeedMore WNY food bank in Buffalo, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2023. In an effort to be a good neighbor to the community, the USACE Buffalo District Employee Recreation Association collected more than 250 pounds of food to donate during a Thanksgiving food drive. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

    This work, USACE Buffalo District ERA delivers food drive donations [Image 12 of 12], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

