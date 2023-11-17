USS Higgins (DDG 76) Change of Command Ceremony

20231120-N-DM318-1091 YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 20, 2023) Oncoming Commanding Officer Cmdr. Ronald Jenkins, salutes offgoing Commanding Officer Cmdr. Joseph McGettigan, on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) following a Change of Command ceremony. Higgins is assigned to CTF 71/DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

Date Taken: 11.20.2023 Date Posted: 11.20.2023 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP