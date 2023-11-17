Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Change of Command Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    20231120-N-DM318-1091 YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 20, 2023) Oncoming Commanding Officer Cmdr. Ronald Jenkins, salutes offgoing Commanding Officer Cmdr. Joseph McGettigan, on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) following a Change of Command ceremony. Higgins is assigned to CTF 71/DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

