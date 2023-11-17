20231120-N-DM318-1091 YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 20, 2023) Oncoming Commanding Officer Cmdr. Ronald Jenkins, salutes offgoing Commanding Officer Cmdr. Joseph McGettigan, on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) following a Change of Command ceremony. Higgins is assigned to CTF 71/DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2023 21:59
|Photo ID:
|8132834
|VIRIN:
|231120-N-DM318-1091
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
