    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Change of Command Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    20231120-N-DM318-0037 YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 20, 2023) Capt. Justin L. Harts, Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, shakes hands with Cmdr. Joseph McGettigan, the off-going commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76), on the ship’s flight deck during a change of command ceremony. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

