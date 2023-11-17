20231120-N-DM318-0037 YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 20, 2023) Capt. Justin L. Harts, Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, shakes hands with Cmdr. Joseph McGettigan, the off-going commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76), on the ship’s flight deck during a change of command ceremony. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2023 21:57
|Photo ID:
|8132836
|VIRIN:
|231120-N-DM318-1061
|Resolution:
|5874x4196
|Size:
|924.55 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT